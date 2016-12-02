I-69 southbound currently closed

According to a press release, Indiana State Police are on the scene of a five vehicle non-injury crash southbound I-69 at the 314 mile marker, north of Coldwater Road.

At this time, all three lanes of southbound I-69 are closed and crews are working diligently to get at least one lane open.

Any Adams County travelers or commuters are urged to exercise patience, caution and if possible, to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.