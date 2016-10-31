Human trafficking is topic for Nov. 15 meeting in Decatur

Human trafficking will be the topic of a training seminar to be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Riverside Center in Decatur. The event is sponsored by the SAFE in Adams County organization.

Chelsea Shelburne, Northeast Regional Coordinator with the Indiana Youth Services Association, will be the guest presenter.

According to a press release, the training will provide an overview of human trafficking, including where it can be found, who can be trafficked, who are the traffickers and the scope of the problem nationally and in Indiana. It will also look at risk factors and red flags for the identification of trafficked victims.

The meeting is free and open to the public.



