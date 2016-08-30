Hope Clinic fundraiser is Sept. 13
Tuesday, August 30, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Hope Clinic will hold its annual Decatur fundraising banquet starting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 13 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Decatur. This year’s keynote speaker is Kelly Amstutz, who helped start The Hope Clinic in 1992 and served as its first executive director.
Reservations for the banquet will be accepted through Sept. 7 by emailing Becky Fahl at becky@hopeandanswers.com or by calling 525-2822. There is no charge to attend the banquet, but donations will be accepted. Learn more about The Hope Clinic at www.hopeandanswers.com.
Category: