Holiday recipes needed at the DDD

It is that time of year again! The DDD is looking toward the community for holiday recipes. Appetizers, sauces, soups, main dishes, side dishes, breakfast, drinks, bread and desserts. We are looking for them all.

Make sure to include your name, exact ingredients, measurements and directions. Send them to abailey@decaturdailydemocrat.com or mail them to 141 S. 2nd Street, Decatur, IN., 46733.



Examples of some of the 2015 recipes are:

Tator Tot Hot Dish

submitted by Mrs. Menno J. L. (Leah) Schwartz

1 1/2 lbs. hamburger, browned

1 cup onion, chopped

3 cups celery, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 lb. frozen tator tots

Put all ingredients in a baking dish except for tator tots. Put tator tots on top of other ingredients. Bake at 350 for one hour.

Beef Stroganoff

submitted by Donna Gerber

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 pkg. dry onion soup

3 cups uncooked noodles

1 can fat free cream soup

3 soup cans of water

1 cup fat free sour cream

Brown beef and then drain. Sprinkle with soup mix. Add noodles, soup and water. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes over medium heat.

Before serving, stir in sour cream.

Pasta Salad

submitted by Amanda J. Schwartz

1 1/2 lb. spiral pasta, cooked

8 oz. ham, cubed

1/2 cup chopped celery

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

2 cups shredded cheese

3 cups miracle whip

1/4 cup brown and spicy mustard

3/4 cups oil

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 cup vinegar

1 1/2 cup white sugar

1 Tbsp. celery salt

1 Tbsp. salt

Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate.

Skillet Corn

submitted by Sharon Scott

10 ears or two cups corn

1/2 cup skim milk

1 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. low fat margarine

Add milk, salt and pepper to corn. Melt margarine in heavy skillet. Pour corn into skillet. Simmer until tender, stirring frequently.

