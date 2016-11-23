Historical Society Open House set

In celebration of Christmas, the Adams County Historical Society will once again offer an Open House at the museum and tours of Adams County homes and historic sites. The event will be held from from 1-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4.

The tour includes the holiday decorated Decatur homes of Jeff and Steph Sanderson, 155W C.R. 900N, and Rick and Emily Sovine, 208 W. Monroe St. (above the Next Page Bookstore), and the Berne home of Tom and Loni Stewart, 265 Bryan St.

It will also include the Adams County Community Foundation, 102 N 2nd St., Decatur, with a display of Christmas trees, and the Limberlost Historical Site in Geneva, the former cabin home of famed Adams County author and naturalist, Gene Stratton Porter.

The Adams County Historical Museum at 420 W. Monroe St., will host the event with refreshments and tours of the former Dugan home.

Advance tickets are $6 per person, with a $1 discount for ACHS members. Tickets are available at the Decatur Chamber of Commerce, Berne Chamber of Commerce, Limberlost Historical Site and Ritter’s Flowers & Gifts, 937 N 2nd St. Decatur. Tickets will also be available at the door of all tour sites the day of the event.