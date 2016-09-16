Heavy trash week nears in Berne

The city of Berne will conduct heavy trash pickup the week of September 26. Residents wishing to have heavy trash items collected should set items curbside on their regularly scheduled trash day.

Items that will not be collected include televisions, computers, computer monitors, printers or other E-waste, railroad ties, landscaping timbers and hazardous waste material.

For more information visit the Adams County Solid Waste Management website at http://adamscountyswmd.com.