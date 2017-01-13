Hazardous weekend weather predicted; evaluate travel

Weather reports are predicting the potential for a variety of weather conditions across the state, including freezing rain and ice. Some of the main risks are downed power lines and potentially unsafe travel conditions.

State authorities – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service – are advising Hoosiers to be ready to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions, and make some basic preparations.

Monitor Conditions

Stay in touch with dependable weather sources. These include the National Weather Service:http://www.weather.gov/.

Before deciding to drive, check road and traffic conditions at http://indot.carsprogram.org, 800-261-ROAD (7623) or by turning on the traffic feature on a mobile mapping app. County governments post color-coded travel advisories on the Homeland Security website at http://in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory.

The state homeland security travel advisory map is also available for mobile devices. Search for Indiana Travel Advisory app for iPhone (https://appsto.re/us/QHVw4.i) in the App Store, and Android (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.in.traveladvisory) in the Google Play Store.

State, county and city law enforcement officials remind citizens that the best sources for accurate road and weather information are the links included in this release, as well as local radio at TV news stations. Please do not call police agencies to ask about road conditions. Avoiding such calls helps keep phone lines open for true emergency calls.

Is Travel Necessary?

Hoosiers should carefully consider if travel is necessary during times of bad weather. Can travel be delayed? Sometimes travel is better during daylight hours when ice is more likely to melt.

If travel is necessary, let someone know the route, expected time of arrival and how to make contact. Charge cell phones before leaving. For safe driving tips, go to http://in.gov/isp/3253.htm.

If stranded, do not leave the car unless there is a better shelter within view nearby that can be easily accessed. While in a vehicle, even while stranded, continue to wear seat belts. Call for help. If unable to call for help, tie a brightly colored cloth to the antenna for rescuers to see. Run the engine for 10 minutes every hour to stay warm and keep the exhaust pipe free of blockage to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Make a Car Preparedness Kit

Gather supplies for vehicles in the event travel is necessary.

• Cell phone and mobile device chargers

• Bottled water

• Shovel

• Sand or kitty litter

• Extra blankets

• A hand crank flashlight or battery powered flashlight with extra batteries

• Booster (jumper) cables

• Nonperishable food, such as high protein snacks

• First-aid kit



For more winter weather preparedness information, visit GetPrepared.in.gov, isp.in.gov or indot.in.gov.

To keep up with developments on social media, for state homeland security visithttps://www.facebook.com/IndianaDHS or @IDHS on Twitter . For INDOT, visit:http://bit.ly/INDOTsocial. For ISP, go tohttp://in.gov/isp/.

