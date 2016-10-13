Halloween events slated in Geneva

The town of Geneva will host a Haunted Downtown event from 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, Geneva Chamber of Commerce Executive Director and Geneva Proud spokeswoman Pam Krause reported Tuesday to members of the town council. Line Street, from Decatur to Railroad streets, will be closed for the event.

Krause said that time frame will also serve as the official Trick-or-Treat night for the town.

CHILI SUPPER

The Geneva Fire Department will host a chili supper and Halloween parade for youngsters from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the town fire station. Line-up for the parade, which is for children only, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Line and Railroad streets.