Guided tour of Limberlost set Saturday

Limberlost State Historic Site will host a guided tour of “The Music of the Wild Nature Preserve” at 9 a.m. Saturday. Participants will meet at the Limberlost Visitor Center and then drive their own vehicles to the nature preserves’ maintenance building on the north side of the preserve.

“Gene Stratton-Porter wrote about this area in her nature book Music of the Wild,” says Bill Hubbard, Limberlost naturalist. “This nature preserve got its name because of that.”

Hikers will learn about plants and wildlife and the ecology and history of the area, and enjoy the beauty of the Fall season. The event lasts from 9 a.m.-noon. The cost is $3. Participants should dress appropriately for hiking and the weather.

For more information, contact Curt Burnette at 368-7428 or cburnette@indianamuseum.org.