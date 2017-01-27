Group seeking funds for SA athletics is fake

Jason Arnold, South Adams Community Schools’ Athletic Director, reported he was recently informed of a group sending letters to at least one local business in an effort to get advertising money for SA athletics. However this group has no connection to South Adams, Arnold said, and has not partnered with the athletic department in any way.

The letter was sent from “Samantha at CW promotions” and she presented herself as a member of the US Chamber of Commerce. The letter asks for advertising money for the SA 2017 football schedules and lists a contact number as 888-275-7918.

Anyone receiving anything from this group is asked to disregard it.

