Got talent? Show off your stuff!

Decatur Cultural Connection recently announced its audition schedule for “Decatur’s Most Talented,” and there is one more chance to for you to shine!

“Decatur’s Most Talented” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Erekson Theatre at Bellmont High School. The talent show will feature a variety of talented acts, individuals and groups throughout the area.

All auditions will be held at Riverside Center, 231 E. Monroe St., Decatur. The last audition time is 2 p.m., Sunday.

Judges are looking for a variety of acts to fill the talent show. Singers, dancers, comedians, soloists, bands, unicycles, drama presentations, magic acts, juggling, and song and dance combos are just a few ideas. Those auditioning are encouraged to be creative with their talents. Solos, duets, trios, groups, etc., are also welcome.

Talent show auditions are open to those ages 12 and older.

A panel of judges will decide what acts will make up the talent show. Not all who audition will be selected to perform in Decatur’s Most Talented on Feb. 26.

First, second and third place will be awarded with cash prizes.

For questions, contact the DCC at mnorby@decaturin.org.

