Good Friday service in Berne

The annual community Good Friday service, hosted by the South Adams Ministerial Association, will be at 1:30 p.m. April 14 in the Swiss Village auditorium.

Pastor Jerry Flueckiger of First Mennonite Church will present the sermon. Worship music will be coordinated by area church music ministers. The public is invited to attend and the service will also be broadcast live on WZBD 92.7 FM.

For more information contact Swiss Village Chaplain Mike Wertenberger at 589-3173. Swiss Village is located at 1350 W. Main Street in Berne.