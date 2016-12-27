Geneva Town Council sets agenda

The Geneva Town Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for its final meeting of the year in the council meeting room.

Items on the agenda include the approval of meeting minutes from the Dec. 13 meeting, nepotism documents, approval of town council meeting and holiday calendar, year-end budget adjustments and appropriation transfer for 2016 and pay claims against the town of Geneva.

Other items on the agenda include the election of council officers for 2017, appointments for 2017 to the fire and police departments, work force manager, deputy clerk, attorney, park board, AC Economic Development, SA Trails, Redevelopment Commission, Geneva Plan Commission and board of zoning appeals.

Also on the agenda is the swearing in of Luke, K-9 for the town of Geneva, Jane Kaverman, clerk-treasurer for Geneva; Tyler Ritter-Butz, deputy for Geneva; Seth Prince, deputy for Geneva; and Richard Clutter, Geneva councilman.

