Geneva plans meeting on development

The Geneva Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Conference Room at City Hall, 411 E. Line St., Geneva.

The commission will hear an application for approval of a development plan for a convenience store near the intersection of Rainbow Road and U.S. 27 on a parcel of land containing approximately 3 acres. The application was tabled at the commissioner’s Sept. 13 meeting.

Written suggestions or objections to said plan and resolution may be filed with the Geneva Plan Commission, 313 W. Jefferson St., Room 338, Decatur. Interested parties desiring to present their views on said application, either in writing or verbally, will be given the opportunity to be heard at the above time and place.

