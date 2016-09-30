Fundraiser for Family LifeCare set

Family LifeCare wil host it 2016 annual fundraiser — Rocky Mountain Rendezvous — at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lighted Gardens, 10794N S.R. 1, Ossian.

The event will feature a meal, a raffle and live and silent auctions in support the agency’s Family LifeCare Legacy Fund.

For more information, contact Lisa Arnold at 800-355-2817, email to larnold@familylifecarein.org or visit https://familylifecarein.org/2016-annual-fundraiser/.

Family LifeCare provides home care, hospice, palliative care, infusion therapy, care management, grief support and Wings of Hope to patients and their loved ones. Family LifeCare is a 501c3 non-profit organization.