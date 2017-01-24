Funding requests being fielded by United Way

The United Way of Adams County is now accepting applications for 2017 funding. The organization stated it will use a similar application process as last year. This will help the committee and donors better see how their money is being used to provide programs and services that “improve health, human and social conditions in Adams County,” according to the news release.

Distribution of application forms will take place at meetings held at the United Way office in the former Gerber Building, 218 E. Monroe Street. (Attendance is mandatory to receive funding.)

Meetings will last for approximately one hour. Call the United Way office by Jan. 31 to indicate which of the following times you will attend:

• Feb. 3 — Meetings held at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; and1:30 and 2:30 p.m..

Proposals are due in the United Way office by noon Feb. 24.

Agency interviews will be conducted during early April 2017. The United Way board will approve funding recommendations in May.

The board has developed impact areas to help guide the allocation process. The purpose is to use funds to provide the maximum community impact.