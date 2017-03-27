Friends of the Library bi-annual sale on the books for April 9

By ERIC MANN

Decatur Daily Democrat

The next bi-annual book sale run by the Friends of the Library in the Decatur branch of the Adams Public Library System will be from April 9 through April 15, during regular library hours. The library is downtown at 3rd and Jefferson streets.

The Friends of the Library assists the Decatur library with financing for programs and projects.

There will be a pre-sale look at the books and other items for members of the Friends of the Library from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 8. Anyone wishing to be a member of the group may come at that time, pay the annual membership fee of $10, and then buy books.

The public will be able to buy books and more at these times from April 9-15: Sunday from 1-5 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m.-noon; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The library will close at noon Good Friday for those interested in participating in religious observances.

Prices will be $1 per adult hardback, 50 cents for an adult paperback, 10 cents per romance novel, 50 cents for a child's hardback and 25 cents for a child's paperback.

There will also be available DVDs, phonograph records and frames for artwork.

Because April 14 will be only a half-day for the event, the usual $2-per-bag sale on Friday and Saturday will be extended to Thursday as people may pack as many books as they can into a paper bag for just $2.

