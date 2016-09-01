Free movie Friday night at area church
Thursday, September 1, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The movie “Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” will be played outside starting at 9 p.m. Friday at Faith Chapel, 3928 N. Salem Road, Decatur. Free popcorn and bottled water will be provided during the presentation of the movie. There will be a bonfire before the movie begins starting at 8:30 p.m. that includes free hot dogs and s’mores.
A drawing of gift cards will take place immediately prior to the start of the movie. The movie will be shown inside the church if it rains.
