Free lunch for vets Thursday at hospital

Adams Memorial Hospital will serve a free lunch or dinner on Nov. 11 to men and women who have served their country in the military.

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. or dinner from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Reservations are not required, but veterans are asked to bring a military identification card or a hat worn in the service.

Adams Memorial Hospital was originally opened in 1923 and was built as a memorial to the men and women who were in the military, according to a hospital spokesperson. “It is only fitting that the hospital continues its mission of honoring these brave people on Veterans Day and hope that as many of them as possible will be able to join us on this special day. We are grateful for their service and the many sacrifices made so that we can live in freedom,” a press release from the hospital stated.