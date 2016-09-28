Fire hyrant testing set next week

The Decatur Water Department will test fire hydrants and clean out water mains from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 3 — East of Wendel Macklin Bridge to C.R. 200E and north to Bellmont Road;

Oct. 4 — South of Wendel Macklin Bridge to Erie Railroad and west of the Wendel Macklin Bridge to 13th Street;

Oct. 5 — South of Erie Railroad to Bollman Street and east of the Penn Central Railroad to Parkview Drive;

Oct. 6 — Homestead addition;

Oct. 11 — West of 10th Street to 28th Street and South of Monroe Street to C.R. 450N;

Oct. 12 — North of Monroe Street to North Point and east of Penn Central R.R. to St. Mary’s River;

Oct. 13 — North of Monroe Street and west of Penn Central R.R.

To reduce the risk of possible damage to laundry items, the water department recommends residents wait until after 5 p.m. to wash laundry.

For more information, call the city of Decatur Water at 724-7171.