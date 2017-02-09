Final Pigskin Picks Standings!!!
The unbelievable collapse of the Atlanta Falcons or the greatness of Tom Brady? Whatever your views, it was a heckuva Super Bowl. The final picks for the Big Game have been tallied up and the pickers who selected the Patriots earned points towards their overall standings in the final entry of the season. The game's total score tallied up to 62 points to establish a tiebreak for those who picked the game's winner correctly. The standings are below with the picker's tiebreak score listed as well as their total points earned. At the end of the tally, Don Gerke has emerged as the top player this year and will receive the three months free subscription to the DDD. Mike Ellenberger would have been the champion had he entered just one pick for the Patriots, however, he also put in a vote for the Falcons and was disqualified. Congrats to all who played this season and stay tuned for the March Madness Bracket Challenge on the horizon!!!
Super Bowl picks:
Final Standings after Super Bowl LI:
6. Paul Buckingham 162
7. Mike Jauregui 155
8. Doug Anweiler 152
9. Virginia Haugk 142
11. Tonja Anweiler 132
16. Joyce Schultz 123
17. Sue Harruff 122
18. Max Eichenauer 121
21. Kevin Buckingham 101
22. Lynn Ruble 99
23. Lori McGill 95
24. Sal Jaruregui 94
25. Lenny Corral 91
26. Judy Imel 90
27. Tim Anweiler 88
28. Danny French 87
29. Jack Macklin 86
30. Sandra Anweiler 84
31. Steve Harvey 81
32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78
33. Deb Rice 76
34. Kathryn McGill 73
35. Jarred McGill 72
36. Kenny Grim 71
39. Sharon Grim 69
40. Michael McGill 64
40. Nathan Harvey 64
40. Vernon Clark 64
44. Alex McGill 61
45. Diana Macklin 60
46. Rich Fisher 57
47. Todd McGill 52
48. Maurice Schumm 51
49. Riverview Tap 49
49. Innovative Concepts 49
51. Scott Macklin 37
51. Harvey Schwartz 37
51. Merlin Schwartz 37
54. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36
56. John Schwartz 25
57. Mark Schwartz 23
57. Lorna Shoaf 23
59. Thomas Schwartz 21
59. Michael Schwartz 21
59. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21
62. Bill Baumann 20
63. Decatur Package Liquor 18
64. Caitlyn Fravel 16
64. Barton Akamine 16
64. Scott Freeman 16
64. Sean Muldoon 16
68. Alexis Harvey 14
70. Gary Harvey 9
70. Lavern Schwartz 9
72. Kevin Schwartz 8
73. Dylan Malone, DDD 6
74. John Baker, BHS BB 5
74. Tom Hower 5
76. Martin Simonson 3
77. Nate Beer 2
