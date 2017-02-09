Final Pigskin Picks Standings!!!

The unbelievable collapse of the Atlanta Falcons or the greatness of Tom Brady? Whatever your views, it was a heckuva Super Bowl. The final picks for the Big Game have been tallied up and the pickers who selected the Patriots earned points towards their overall standings in the final entry of the season. The game's total score tallied up to 62 points to establish a tiebreak for those who picked the game's winner correctly. The standings are below with the picker's tiebreak score listed as well as their total points earned. At the end of the tally, Don Gerke has emerged as the top player this year and will receive the three months free subscription to the DDD. Mike Ellenberger would have been the champion had he entered just one pick for the Patriots, however, he also put in a vote for the Falcons and was disqualified. Congrats to all who played this season and stay tuned for the March Madness Bracket Challenge on the horizon!!!

Super Bowl picks:

1. Ralph Anweiler (62*) 25 points

2. Shirley Huss (64) 24

3. Don Gerke (65) 23

4. Barbara Sheets (57) 22

5. Shawn Rice (56) 21

5. Greg Coyne (56) 21

7. Darlene Sheets (51) 19

8. Molly Carll (50) 18

9. Melanie Macke (48) 17

10. Wayne Chrisman(45) 16

11. Gary Harvey (40) 15

12. Eleanor Harvey (39) 14

13. Elizabeth McClain(34) 13

Final Standings after Super Bowl LI:

1. Don Gerke 216

2. Mike Ellenberger 211

3. Greg Coyne 185

4. Scott McGill 177

4. Molly Carll 177

6. Paul Buckingham 162

7. Mike Jauregui 155

8. Doug Anweiler 152

9. Virginia Haugk 142

10. Barbara Sheets 138

11. Tonja Anweiler 132

12. Melanie Macke 131

13. Shawn Rice 127

14. Shirley Huss 126

15. Ralph Anweiler 125

16. Joyce Schultz 123

17. Sue Harruff 122

18. Max Eichenauer 121

19. Darlene Sheets 120

20. Carl Ellenberger 105

21. Kevin Buckingham 101

22. Lynn Ruble 99

23. Lori McGill 95

24. Sal Jaruregui 94

25. Lenny Corral 91

26. Judy Imel 90

27. Tim Anweiler 88

28. Danny French 87

29. Jack Macklin 86

30. Sandra Anweiler 84

31. Steve Harvey 81

32. Marty Ballard, BHS FB 78

33. Deb Rice 76

34. Kathryn McGill 73

35. Jarred McGill 72

36. Wayne Chrisman 71

36. Kenny Grim 71

39. Sharon Grim 69

40. Michael McGill 64

40. Nathan Harvey 64

40. Vernon Clark 64

43. Eleanor Harvey 63

44. Alex McGill 61

45. Diana Macklin 60

46. Rich Fisher 57

47. Todd McGill 52

48. Maurice Schumm 51

49. Riverview Tap 49

49. Innovative Concepts 49

51. Scott Macklin 37

51. Harvey Schwartz 37

51. Merlin Schwartz 37

54. Craig Krull, BHS vball 36

55. Gary Harvey 35

56. John Schwartz 25

57. Mark Schwartz 23

57. Lorna Shoaf 23

59. Thomas Schwartz 21

59. Michael Schwartz 21

59. Dale Manis, BHS AD 21

62. Bill Baumann 20

63. Decatur Package Liquor 18

64. Caitlyn Fravel 16

64. Barton Akamine 16

64. Scott Freeman 16

64. Sean Muldoon 16

68. Alexis Harvey 14

69. Elizabeth McClain 13

70. Gary Harvey 9

70. Lavern Schwartz 9

72. Kevin Schwartz 8

73. Dylan Malone, DDD 6

74. John Baker, BHS BB 5

74. Tom Hower 5

76. Martin Simonson 3

77. Nate Beer 2