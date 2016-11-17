Festival of Gingerbread: Coming soon to Fort Wayne

The History Center of Fort Wayne recently announced its annual Festival of Gingerbread will run from Nov. 25-Dec. 11.

This fundraiser is for the History Center and brings edible creations by local artists to the museum during the holidays, as well as special weekend programs. A variety of special events will occur on weekends during the Festival of Gingerbread.

Special holiday exhibits during the Festival include a Wolf and Dessauer display of animatronic characters and an exhibit of “A Christmas Carol” watercolors that once adorned the Patterson Fletcher Department Store. Those visiting the museum will also have the opportunity to view the Indiana Legacy Project, 200@200 that celebrates Indiana’s Bicentennial.

On Lighting Night, Nov. 23, visitors can get a sneak peek at the gingerbread creations from 3-9 p.m. Admission is $3 a person at the door.

At 5:30 p.m., the History Center’s turret will be the first building lit in downtown Fort Wayne. Santa will also be present on Lighting Night.

AEP/Indiana Michigan Power will once again underwrite a free night at the Festival from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 29.

Normal admission is $6 for adults ages 18-64, $4 for seniors older than 65 and students ages 3-17 and free to children age 2 and younger. History Center members receive free admission. Admission also includes the opportunity to visit the entire museum.

Normal operating hours during the festival are from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-8p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

The History Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Schedule of special events:

• 1-3 p.m. Nov. 25 — Handprint reindeer puppet. $1 plus regular admission.

• 1-3 p.m. Nov. 27 — Legend of the Gingerbread Ornament.

$1 plus regular admission

• 1-3 p.m. Dec. 3 — Visit Santa Claus.

• 1-3 p.m. Dec. 4 — Storytelling by the United Way’s Real Men Read .

• 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10 — Gingerbread Pursuit, for more information or to register, go to veepraces.com.

1-4 p.m. Dec. 10 — “Science of Sugary Structures” presented by PNC Bank and Sponsored by Science Central. Those attending will be able to create his or her own sturdy (or not so sturdy) edible structure. $3 plus regular admission.

• 1-4 p.m. Dec. 14 — Cookie Decorating Party presented by Country Kitchen. Those in attendance will be able to decorate gingerbread cookies. $1 per cookie, plus regular admission.

The History Center serves present and future generations by collecting, preserving, and sharing artifacts, documents, and images that describe the people, places, and events that define Fort Wayne and Allen County history.