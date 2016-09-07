Family LifeCare plans annual fundraiser
Family LifeCare wil host it 2016 annual fundraiser — Rocky Mountain Rendezvous — at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Lighted Gardens, 10794N S.R. 1, Ossian.
The event will feature a meal, a raffle and live and silent auctions in support our the Family LifeCare Legacy Fund.
“Our Legacy Fund enables Family LifeCare to extend services to people within our communities who are under-insured or have no insurance benefits,” a press release from the agency states.
“With ongoing cuts to Medicare reimbursement and other financial changes brought about by the Affordable Care Act and governmental regulations, this endowment fund is even more critical in meeting the needs of our patients and their families.”
For more information, contact Lisa Arnold at 800-355-2817, email her at larnold@familylifecarein.org or visit https://familylifecarein.org/2016-annual-fundraiser/.
Family LifeCare provides home care, hospice, palliative care, infusion therapy, care management and grief support to patients and their loved ones.
