Fall tax installment due Nov. 10

Adams County Treasurer Tom Krueckeberg reminds county taxpayers that the fall installment of property taxes is due Nov. 10.

Payments may be made by mail or at the treasurer’s office in the County Service Complex, 313 W. Jefferson St., Decatur. Payments made by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 10, Krueckeberg said.

Payments will also be accepted at the main offices and branches of Bank of Geneva, First Bank of Berne, Fifth Third Bank, Merchants Bank and Wells Fargo Bank (inside only, beginning Nov. 1).

Credit card payments may be made by accessing the website www.adams-county.com and by going to the on-line data, clicking on the payment online and following the instructions. Payments may also be made at the treasurer’s office. There is a processing fee of 2.49 percent for payment with credit or debit cards, with a minimum fee of $1.50.

County government offices will be closed Nov. 8 for Election Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The treasurer’s office will be open Nov. 5 — a Saturday — from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Krueckeberg said.