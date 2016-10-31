Explore the creatures of the night at Loblolly ‘Marsh After Dark’

Take a short night hike, enjoy an animal presentation, and then socialize and relax around a roaring campfire during “Marsh After Dark” from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the Loblolly Marsh Nature Preserve.

“Campfire fun is the focus of Marsh After Dark”, says Limberlost State Historic Site naturalist and program developer Curt Burnette. “Folks who join us at the Loblolly pavilion can participate in the campfire entertainment if they wish.”

The evening begins with a walk in the dark to experience the marsh from a different perspective. Be sure to bring a flashlight. The hike is followed by the popular and perplexing “Mystery Boxes.” Then, after a wildlife presentation, everyone will gather around the campfire for the Firelight Theater Variety Show. Anyone who wishes to may entertain everyone with a story, song, dance, poem or any other talent. The evening ends with hot chocolate, s’mores and toasted marshmallows.

The cost for the event is $3 for children and $4 for adults. This event will be held regardless of weather conditions and participants should dress appropriately.

The Loblolly Marsh parking lot is located at 8323N Jay County Road 250W, one-half mile north of S.R. 18 on C.R. 250W three miles west of Bryant.

For more information, call 368-7428 or email cburnette@indianamuseum.org.