Electrical issues close local restaurant; food not affected

A broken piece to the electrical system of the Wendy's Restaurant at 409 N. 13th Street in Decatur forced the local store to temporarily shut down the establishment around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening.

A Wendy's spokesman said routine HVAC maintenance was done at the restaurant Thursday and later electric service to the portion of the building housing the deep fryers and grills did not work. Further investigation showed a very old piece of the system had failed and Wendy's put a note on their front door apologizing to customers for the fact they had to be temporarily closed.

An Adams County Health Department inspector visited the store this morning and determined coolers and freezers were not affected by the electrical problem and food on hand was in safe condition. The report noted the store had also received a new shipment of food and other items from a supplier around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday (many restaurants receive after hours shipments of items via a "key drop" method where delivery truck drivers have keys to the building and thus deliveries do not interfere with normal operations). Those items were also deemed to be okay by health officials.

A Wendy's manager this morning was not sure when the store would be reopened as it totally depended on getting an electrician with the appropriate part for the system to the store to make repairs.

— From staff reports