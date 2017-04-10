Easter Egg hunts in Adams County

The annual Great Easter Egg Hunt has a new location. The hunt, which has previously been held at the Riverside Center, will be held at noon Saturday at Bellmont High School.

Children in sixth grade and younger are eligible to participate in the egg hunt.

The Bridge Community Church, 1403 Winchester Road, will hold an Easter Eggstravaganza 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday.

There will be egg hunts every 15 minutes beginning at 6:45 p.m., as well as carnival games, crafts, clowns, ice cream and a live Easter story.

The Limberlost State Historic Site will host its Golden Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday. Families with children ages 12 and younger are invited to bring a basket, bucket or bag to fill with as many eggs as possible and be on the lookout for one of the Golden Eggs to win a special prize.

After the hunt, children may attend “Bunny Class” in the Visitor Center classroom. Graduates will go through a graduation ceremony to become an official Limberlost “Harebrain” and receive special graduation candy.

“As always, we have three different age groups with separate areas for each group,” said Nicky Ball, Limberlost State Historic Site manager. “And with hundreds and hundreds of candy-filled eggs scattered around the Limberlost Cabin grounds, everyone will come away with plenty of goodies.”

Families can enjoy a visit with critters such as bunnies and a baby goat at a petting zoo provided by Roll Farms of Marion. There will also be a display of eggs from a wide variety of creatures and an egg joke board. After the egg hunt, games will be available for the children.

There is a fee of $2 per child 12 and younger for the egg hunt. Adults are free. Be sure to bring your camera as there will be plenty of opportunities for photographs with the Easter Bunny.

For more information, contact Curt Burnette, naturalist and program developer, at 368-7428 or by email at cburnette@indianamuseum.org.

