Early voting at satellite locations

Adams County Clerk of Courts Jim Voglewede reminds registered voters that early voting will be conducted at four satellite polling centers beginning Saturday.

Ballots may be cast at:

• Bridge Community Church, 1403 Winchester Road, Decatur, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on successive Saturdays — Oct. 29 and Nov. 5.

• First Missionary Church, 950 U.S. 27S, Berne, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 1.

• Woodcrest Retirement Community, 1300 Mercer Ave., Decatur, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 2.

• Swiss Village (auditorium), 1350 W. Main St., Berne, from 12-8 p.m. Nov. 3.