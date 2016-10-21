Drug Free grant deadline nears
Friday, October 21, 2016
DECATUR, IN
Drug Free Adams County is currently accepting grant applications from organizations seeking funding to reduce the negative impact of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs in Adams County.
The agency will have approximately $53,000 to distribute in the categories of criminal justice services, intervention and prevention.
Applications are due by 11 a.m. Oct. 26. Grant applications and other information may be obtained by e-mailing kellys@co.adams.in.us.
Category: