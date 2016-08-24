DPD seeks applications for officer
The Decatur Police Department is accepting applications for the position of full-time police officer, according to a press release issued by the department. The starting base annual salary for the position is $41,652.
According to the release, minimum requirements for the police officer candidate include: U.S. citizenship; a valid Indiana driver’s license; between age 21-35; high school diploma or GED; able to pass a background check, written test, physical agility test, interviews and have no felony convictions.
Job acceptance is contingent on four conditions: An applicant offered the position and currently residing outside Adams County must move to the county within one year; a five-year contractual commitment is required; successful completion of physical and psychological exams and drug testing, as required by PERF regulations for public safety officers; and successful completion of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy exam within the first year of employment.
Application packets may be picked up at the Decatur Police Department, 112 S.7th St., or downloaded from the city’s website at www.decaturin.org and clicking on City Departments and Police Department.
Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Sept. 9. They may be mailed to or dropped off at the police department. No email applications will be accepted.
Category: