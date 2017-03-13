Downtown facade program application period open

The City of Decatur announced the downtown facade program application period is now open. Those wishing to submit an application for funding in 2017 must attend one of two scheduled informational meetings on the facade program in order to receive the application.

Those meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday, both at Decatur City Hall. These meetings will last no more than one hour.

The City of Decatur has committed $50,000 in matching funds for building and business owners in the downtown area to revitalize their facades, or building fronts. The city will offer a 50/50 match per project, with a cap of $15,000 per project.

Activities that may be completed with the funding include exterior building improvements (windows, tuckpointing brick, removal of vinyl siding), exterior lighting, new or updated signage,

awnings, minor roof repairs and architectural design work. Interior work is not an allowable expense.

Applicants must have a building or business in the downtown area, which is defined as Jackson Street to Adams Street as the north/south boundary, and 1st Street to 7th Street as the east/west boundary. Residences and faith-based organizations are not eligible applicants.

Applications for the facade program will be due by 5 p.m. April 24.

Those unable to attend either meeting but interested in learning more about — or participating in — the program, contact Melissa Norby, community coordinator, at 724-7171 or mnorby@decaturin.org, to make alternate arrangements.

