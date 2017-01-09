Decatur sets 2017 meeting schedule

Monday, January 9, 2017
DECATUR, IN

    Decatur officials have announced the 2017 schedule for city board meetings.     
    The Decatur’s City Council meetings and Board of Public Works & Safety meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at City Hall, 172 N. 2nd St. in Decatur. 
    The Board of Public Works & Safety meetings begin at 6 p.m., while city council meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings are held in council chambers.
    Agendas are posted on the City of Decatur website at www.decaturin.org
    • Decatur Redevelop-ment Commission meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.
    • Decatur Main Street meetings are held the third Monday of each month beginning at 8:00 a.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers at 172 N. 2nd Street, Decatur, Indiana.
    All meetings are open to the public.
 

