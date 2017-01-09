Decatur sets 2017 meeting schedule

Decatur officials have announced the 2017 schedule for city board meetings.

The Decatur’s City Council meetings and Board of Public Works & Safety meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at City Hall, 172 N. 2nd St. in Decatur.

The Board of Public Works & Safety meetings begin at 6 p.m., while city council meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings are held in council chambers.

Agendas are posted on the City of Decatur website at www.decaturin.org

• Decatur Redevelop-ment Commission meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at City Hall in council chambers.

• Decatur Main Street meetings are held the third Monday of each month beginning at 8:00 a.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers at 172 N. 2nd Street, Decatur, Indiana.

All meetings are open to the public.

