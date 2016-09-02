Decatur selected as a Hometown Collaboration Initiative member
Friday, September 2, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The cities of Decatur and Logansport have been named by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs as the news Generation 3 Communities to be a part of the state's Hometown Collaboration Initiative.
The initiative is open to self-identified communities of 25,000 or fewer people who want to develop a new generation of local leaders, promote the launch, survival and growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs and/or enhance the natural and physical assets of their hometowns.
See Tuesday's edition of the Decatur Daily Democrat for a complete story.
The Democrat will not publish on Monday to allow employees to spend the Labor Day holiday with family and friends.
Category: