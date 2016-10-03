Decatur City Council meeting set for Tuesday

Decatur City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in city hall.

The meeting will open with a public hearing to accept comment on the city’s grant application for funding for a Madison Street Plaza and the city’s local matching funds. A resolution is planned identifying areas of “slum and blight” in connection with that grant, according to city officials.

Also on the council’s agenda is the adoption of the 2017 municipal budget, a resolution to sell a police vehicle to the Adams County Community Corrections program and the first and second readings of the 2017 salary ordinance.

