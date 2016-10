The Decatur Chamber of Commerce luncheon series will resume Oct. 10 at Woodcrest retirement community. The guest speaker will be Jim Schellinger, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, who will provide a state economic development update. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. Reservations are requested by noon Oct. 7 by email to lmorris@decaturchamber.org or by calling 724-2604.