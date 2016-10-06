DDD calendar photos sought

The Decatur Daily Democrat is gearing up for its annual calendar, and we want your photos!

Have a great pic of your children playing in the pool? An amazing sunset pic? Send them in!

Send your photos to jandrews@decaturdailydemocrat.com or visit the office at 141 S. 2nd St. Include your name, phone number and city. Photos dropped off at the office will not be returned by mail and must be picked up. Limit of five photos per person. The deadline for entry is Nov. 2.

For more information call 724-2121.