DDD Beat the Pros Final Standings

That's it! There isn't anymore! The DDD Beat the Pros Contest, right along with March Madness, is all over. The 20 points earned for the championship game was a make or break result for many of the brackets at the top hoping for a prize. Names listed below with an asterisk (*) had no opportunity to score points from the championship game and stood pat this round. The top 20 brackets listed are prize winners with the tiebreaker (championship game combined score) determining positioning. Thanks to all who participated this year and to the sponsors who provided prizes for the contest. I will be contacting the winners in order until all of the prizes are spoken for. Please give me some time to call everyone. It has taken a week or two in the past.

Final Standings:

123: Ryan Green (1st)

121: Jen Krueckeberg (2nd), Kristina Nichols (3rd)

110: John Macklin (4th)

108: Gabbie Weaver (5th)

102: Heath Mendez (6th), Brady Malone (7th)

101: Diane Macklin (8th), Sally Irwin (9th), Sue Mankey (10th)

100: Barb Meyer (11th), Shane Hamrick (12th)

99: Joann Welch (13th)

98: Ryan Wilson (14th)

96: Vernon Clark (15th)

95: Jim Gremaux (16th), Ronald Owen (17th)

94: Tim Zeser (18th)

93: Ken Krause* (19th), Larry Raudenbush (20th), Bill Meyer

92: Jim Wilson, Sam Meyer

91: Mike Meyer, Sam Beer

89: Scott Sheets

88: Scott Christner, Randall Herman

87: Tim Weaver, Payton Selking

86: Joe Alberding*, Johnny Lengerich*, Ray Reinhart*

85: John Bollinger, Barry Malone*

84: Jim Vogelwede*

83: Helen Mankey*

82: Ruth Green*, Jennifer Mendez*

81: Jesse Smith, Simba Jones, Darlene Zeitvogel

80: Jim Inskeep*, Don Carper, Carla Mills

79: Rhonda Kahlert*, Maurice Schumm

78: AJ Kalver*, Ben Fawbush*

77: Phyllis Smith*, Karen Heller*

76: Chester Smith*, Rodney Dennis*, Wally Gregg*, Shane Gremaux

75: Ashley Malone*

74: James Compton*, Alena Wilson*, Tim Zeser, Luther Krueger, Jack Green

73: Scott Macklin*, Stacy Krull*, Molly Carll*.

72: Isaiah Wellman*, Andrew Schaefer, Bob Shraluka, Tom Hower

71: Mike Kahlert*, Charlie Brune, Tim Irwin*

70: Scott Heller*, Cindi Malone*, Pat Kessler*, Jeremy Razo*, Mindy Knefelkamp*

69: Stacie Knefelkamp*, Anthony Rekeweg*, Tessa Spiegel*, Nathan Scherer*, Jeff Strickler*

68: Steve Harvey*, Mark Miller*, Dave Krueckeberg*, Steve Schumm*, Mason Selking*, Todd Martinez*, Monica Schaefer

67: Tim Wilson*, Kolten Fawbush*, Dave Shaffer*, Gavin Krull

66: Lucas Strickler*, Linda Knittle*, Jen Fuelling*.

65: Jannaya Andrews (DDD Pro)*, Macey Spiegel*, Mason Martinez*, Ryan Knefelkamp*, Jeff Fuelling*, Brendan Gilbert*, Ian Gilbert*.

64: Joe Spaulding (DDD Pro), Paul Mankey*, Rich Fisher*, Ken Bradford*, Daphne Wellman*.

63: Ken Grim*, Don Gerke*, Rob Knefelkamp*, James Briggs*.

62: Joyce Schultz*, Lynn Ruble*, Dave Emenhiser*, Tyler Hill*, Alyson Spiegel*, Phil Morgan*.

61: Jim Hopkins* (DDD Pro), Kyli Mankey*, Mike Marbaugh*, Zack Macklin*, Angela Hall*.

60: Dylan Malone* (DDD Pro), John Miller*, Amy Bebout*, Taylor Bebout*

59: Randon Ripley*, Gavin Hisner*, Noah Macklin*

58: Clifford Dennis*, Craig Krull*, Ed Hirschy*, John Fuelling*, Barbara Sheets*, Ty Mankey*

57: Steve Welch*, Sam Magnan*, Donald Lengerich*, Judy Eichenauer*.

56: Tim Ehlerding*, Major Spiegel*, James Clark*, Jason Spiegel*

55: Steve Arnold*

54: Jesse Lindsey* (DDD Pro), Kirk Flatter*, Mark Phegley*, Margo Knefelkamp*, Teresa Flaugher*, Ashley Jones*, Renee Bradford*, Jeff Rambo*, Brandon Grim*,

53: Kevin Ripley*, David Miller*.

52: Claudia Liechty*, John Snyder*, Max Eichenauer*.

51: Jane Selking*, Sally Minnick*, Ben Kahlert*, Blaine Johnson*, Ann Wilson.

49: Jim Fuelling*.

48: Joe Lose*, Colin Mills*.

47: John Kenney*.

46: Addie Schaefer*, Peggy Hunter*, Mary Ripley*.

42: Grace Mills*.

41: Yvonne Raudenbush*.

40: Carl Risch*.

34: Ed Hornick*

