Adams County Engineer Tim Barkey announced C.R. 900N is now open to traffic between C.R. 600W and C.R. 650W.

Fleming Excavating, Decatur, has completed replacement of the culvert at Lambert #2 ditch, Barkey said. The excavation area has been patched temporarily and is therefore in rough condition, he added.

The final surface course of asphalt will not be placed until next spring.

