County Road 600W will be closed for approximately three weeks, starting today, between U.S. 224 and C.R. 700N, according to County Engineer Tim Barkey. The closure is to allow for the replacement of a culvert at Kruetzman Ditch.

County Road 900N, between C.R. 600W and C.R. 650W, will be closed starting Tuesday for a similar project, Barkey said.