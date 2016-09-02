County BZA to hold hearing for new school
Friday, September 2, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Adams County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in the commission/council chambers of the Service Complex.
The board will hear an application for contingent use C-2016-18, filed by Alvin S. Shetler on behalf of Joe K. Shetler, 3800E C.R. 200S, where he is proposing construction of a 32-by-66 foot school house on land zoned agricultural.
The land is located in Blue Creek Township and contains approximately 17 acres.
All written suggestions or objections the applications may be filed with the Adams County Board of Zoning Appeals. Interested persons desiring to present their views, in writing or verbally, will be given the opportunity to be heard at hearing.
