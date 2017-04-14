County boards alter meeting times in May

The schedules of the May 9 meetings of the Adams County Council and Commissioners have been slightly changed, since they meet back-to-back on the second Tuesday of each month in the county’s Service Complex.

The council’s public session will start at 8 a.m., “if necessary,” according to Council President Tony Mellencamp, depending on how the length of the agenda.

At 10 a.m. in the same room, the seven council members and the three commissioners will convene in an executive session.

At 11 a.m. the commissioners will hold their public session in that same room.

— Eric Mann