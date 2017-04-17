Commissioners set Tuesday agenda

The Adams County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Service Complex, 313 W. Jefferson St., Decatur.

The board will hear reports from the auditor, county engineer, highway department supervisor and building maintenance.

Opening of B-82 bids is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Brianna Eicher, director of Muselman Wellness Pavilion, is slated to talk at 10:45 a.m. Jamie Conkling of Decatur Ministerial Association is up at 11 a.m. in regards to permission to use the courthouse lawn and electrical plug May 4 for National Day of Prayer. Jeremy Gilbert is on the agenda at 11:05 a.m. to discuss C.R. 50W.

Commissioners open office hours follow the meeting.

