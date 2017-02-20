Commish set short agenda Tues.

The Adams County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Service Complex, 313 W. Jefferson St., Decatur.

The board will hear reports from the auditor, county engineer, highway department supervisor and building maintenance supervisor.

Sandy Brown and Melissa Hayden from Safe In Adams Co./ Pinwheels on Courthouse Lawn are slated for 10:35 a.m., county Clerk Jimmy Voglewede Jr. is next requesting permission to hire and the judicial center update will conclude the meeting.