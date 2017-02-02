Commish set agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Adams County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Service Complex, 313 W. Jefferson St., Decatur.

The board will hear reports from the auditor, county engineer, highway department supervisor and building maintenance supervisor.

Jessica Burgdall and Deb Stevens will appear to request permission to hire, Mitch Ripley is slated at 10:45 a.m. regarding Human Resources Management Consulting andCounty Building and Zoning Director Mark Wynn will present his monthly report.

On the docket at 11:05 a.m., Attorney Adam Miller will present a conflict of interest statement for Adams Memorial Hospital, Golden Meadows Director Kristina Nichols will present her monthly report, Sheriff Shane Rekeweg will discuss the 911 committee and request permission to hire, and a judicial center update will conclude the meeting.