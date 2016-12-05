Commish set agenda for Tuesday meet

The Adams County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Adams County Service Complex, room 100.

On the agenda is the auditor, county engineer, opening highway 2017 annual bids, highway department, information systems, Brad Weber who will ask permission to hire a new public defender and Kelly Sickafoose who will discuss Drug Free Adams County. Also on the agenda is a Judicial Center update. The Commissioners open office hours will follow the meeting.