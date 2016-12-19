Commis set busy Tues schedule
Monday, December 19, 2016
DECATUR, IN
The Adams County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Room 100 of the Service Complex, 313 W. Jefferson St., Decatur.
The board will hear a report from the auditor, followed by the opening of C-347 bids, then reports by the county engineer, highway department supervisor and building maintenance supervisor.
Information systems is on the agenda at 10:40 a.m., followed by Golden Meadows Director Kris Nichols with her monthly report. Building, Planning and Zoning Director Mark Wynn is up next regarding Donaghy Acres in Washington Township, a two lot subdivision off of C.R. 100W, and the weekly judicial center update will bring the meeting to a close at 11 a.m.
