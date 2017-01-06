Col. City @ BHS, boys BB webcast

The Bellmont Braves basketball team hopes to build off of their win over Central to end 2016 as they welcome in conference rival Columbia City tonight. Coverage of the game begins around 7:30 p.m. or when the JV game concludes. To view the game, click the link below. Once on the game site, log in using Facebook or create your own username and password and search for Decatur Daily Democrat. Enjoy the free service. Go Braves!

To view the game, click this link:

https://livestream.com/accounts/2267246/events/6846732