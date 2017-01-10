Closings and delays for Tuesday
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
DECATUR, IN
Adams Central Community Schools: Closed – e-Learning Day implemented
Bluffton Head Start: Closed
Bluffton-Harrison Metro Schools: Closed – e-Learning Day implemented
Crestview Local Schools: Closed
Decatur Head Start: Closed
Jay School Corporation: 3-Hour Delay
North Adams Community School: Closed-Martin Luther King Jr. Day for make-up
Northern Wells Community Schools: Closed
Parkway Local Schools: Closed
South Adams Schools: Closed
Southern Wells Community Schools: Closed
St. Joseph Catholic School-Decatur: Closed
St. Rose Catholic School-Monroeville: Closed
Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2-Hour Delay
Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School: Closed
