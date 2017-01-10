Closings and delays for Tuesday

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
DECATUR, IN

 

Adams Central Community Schools: Closed – e-Learning Day implemented

Bluffton Head Start: Closed

Bluffton-Harrison Metro Schools: Closed – e-Learning Day implemented

Crestview Local Schools: Closed

Decatur Head Start: Closed

Jay School Corporation: 3-Hour Delay

North Adams Community School: Closed-Martin Luther King Jr. Day for make-up

Northern Wells Community Schools: Closed

Parkway Local Schools: Closed

South Adams Schools: Closed

Southern Wells Community Schools: Closed

St. Joseph Catholic School-Decatur: Closed

St. Rose Catholic School-Monroeville: Closed

Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School: 2-Hour Delay

Wyneken Memorial Lutheran School: Closed

