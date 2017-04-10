City residents now able to pay utility bill online
Monday, April 10, 2017
DECATUR, IN
Four or five years ago, the City of Decatur began accepting credit cards to pay for utility bills. Now the city utilities department is taking another step or two further.
Utilities Superintendent Dan Rickord told city council Tuesday the city is now accepting online utility bill payments. Those interested should go to the city’s website and find “Online Utility Payments.”
To learn more about making utility payments online, see today's April 10 edition of the DDD.
