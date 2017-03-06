City council releases Tue. agenda

The Decatur City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall building.

Items on the agenda include to read a proclamation from Supporting All Families Everyday to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Decatur Sculpture Tour Committee will present event form for annual sculpture tour, to make a matter of record publication of city’s cash and investments as of end of 2016, reports from mayor, department heads, comments from members of council and the public.

